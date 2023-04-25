PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Doorbell camera footage captured the moment a FedEx truck backed into a driveway, hit a retaining stone wall and took off in January.

A Pawtucket woman said she didn’t know what happened on her property until a neighbor called her while she was at work.

“I get a phone call from my neighbors next door telling me that a FedEx truck had backed into my retaining wall, that it was collapsed and FedEx had taken off,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified.

The Pawtucket woman said she filed a police report and law enforcement called the delivery company, which in turn said it would take care of repairing the wall.

But months later, the wall remains damaged and the woman said she’s had a difficult time getting in touch with the company after calling them multiple times, so she turned to 12 Responds for help.

“It’s been a nightmare,” she said. “I have documentation of escalating the calls at least 5 times – I have left numerous messages. I have submitted all my paperwork, the video.”

A spokesperson for FedEx said, “We offer our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused by this situation,” adding that they are in direct contact with the homeowner to address the issue.

As for the driver, the spokesperson said, “We are reviewing the circumstances behind this event and will ensure that the matter is handled appropriately.”