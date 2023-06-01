JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Keith Rossi and his family wanted to make his 6-year-old granddaughter’s birthday a memorable one.

They all pitched in to get her a kids’ four-wheel drive electric vehicle, but were let down once they set it up.

“We put it together while she was in school for her birthday,” Rossi recalled. “We figured when she comes home, put her in it and let her have fun.”

The little girl’s excitement quickly turned to disappointment.

“We come home, we put her in it and it won’t go,” Rossi said. “It’s heartbreaking. I mean the poor kid was almost ready to cry. She was so excited, she got behind the wheel … nothing.”

The family contacted the company through Amazon, where they had purchased the car for more than $700, and were sent a replacement part.

But that too came broken.

“It comes in a box all busted up and the part inside was all in pieces,” Rossi said.

The family once again tried to reach out, but never heard back and were left with an expensive motorized vehicle that didn’t work.

12 Responds got in touch with Amazon to see what could be done about it. The family has since said they’ve been contacted by the company and will get a full refund.