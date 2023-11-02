PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman reached out to 12 Responds after she she bought tickets to a popular show at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) through a third-party seller.

The woman believes she overpaid, saying she spent more than $1,000 on four tickets to “To Kill a Mockingbird.” But when she got the receipt by email, she realized she wouldn’t even get the tickets until a few days before the play.

The woman bought the tickets through tickets-center.com. According to the website, it’s not affiliated with any box office, but rather, resells tickets directly to consumers online.

Paula Fleming from the Better Business Bureau said the agency has received thousands of complaints about that website.

“There is a current alert for this business at BBB.org,” Fleming said.

The woman’s receipt said ticket holders are guaranteed to be seated in their requested area of the venue. However, those who purchase more than four tickets could be split up by rows, meaning families might not be able to sit together.

Fleming recommends that people buy tickets through websites with protection policies, including those who are registered with the National Association of Ticket Brokers.

“I would encourage people to consider their source and know the difference between a professional ticket broker and a credited reseller or a ticket scalper,” she added.

A spokesperson for PPAC said the company is not affiliated with any secondary sellers and do not supply tickets to them. They urge theatergoers to purchase tickets directly thought their box office or on their website.