EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News Consumer Investigator Sarah Guernelli answers questions about the Washington Bridge, including how emergency vehicles will get through and when the bridge work will be complete.

Q. When are they opening the dual lane split on I-195 East?

A. That will take about two weeks. It should be open by Dec. 26.

Q. How will buses, couriers, and ambulances navigate the bridge closure?

A. Emergency vehicles will be able to use one lane of the bridge safely via various access points. There will also be checkpoints that are manned 24/7.

Q. Are there any plans to waive fees for crossing the Newport Bridge, since the Washington Bridge is closed?

A. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority says there is no plan to suspend tolling at this time.

Q. Why didn’t the Department of Transportation see the problem with the bridge until now? It’s going to take people forever to get to work and school in the morning.

A. Engineers do routine inspections on bridges. An engineer found an issue with one of the pins on Friday, Dec. 8. After an investigation, the bridge was closed on Monday.

Q. How long is it going to take to fix the bridge?

A. RIDOT expects it will be three months before the Washington Bridge portion of I-195 West can safely reopen.