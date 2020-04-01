12 Responds: We’re Here for You

WPRI 12 is here for you during these unprecedented times.  We’re still delivering the critical news and information you need and depend on, but we’ve also dedicated our team to serve you more directly. 

Our 12 Responds initiative is set up to help you navigate our community’s coronavirus concerns and get you answers on critical health and financial questions.

Fill out my online form.

12 Responds: We’ve curated many health and financial answers here

Health

Financial