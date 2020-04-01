12 Responds: We’re Here for You

WPRI 12 is here for you during these unprecedented times. We’re still delivering the critical news and information you need and depend on, but we’ve also dedicated our team to serve you more directly.
Our 12 Responds initiative is set up to help you navigate our community’s coronavirus concerns and get you answers on critical health and financial questions.
12 Responds: We’ve curated many health and financial answers here
Health
- Here’s where COVID-19 is in RI, five weeks into the crisis
- Health Dept. encourages Rhode Islanders to wear cloth masks in public
- List: Support services available during COVID-19 crisis
- How to correctly and safely remove used gloves
- RI Food Bank: Many residents taking advantage of food pantries, some for the first time
- RI expands COVID-19 testing after lagging other New England states
- COVID-19 could peak in RI by mid-April, epidemiologists say
- Newly approved COVID-19 test could ‘dramatically’ ramp up testing at Lifespan
Financial
- Out of work in RI due to COVID-19? Here’s what you’re eligible for
- Answering questions about excessive wait times for unemployment benefits
- Here’s how the expanded federal unemployment benefits work
- Your questions answered on applying for unemployment in RI
- Answering questions on the $600 unemployment bonus in RI and more
- Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work
- New low-interest loans for RI firms after COVID-19 disaster declared
- Providence offering new loan options to businesses hurt by the coronavirus
- Liquor stores? Gun shops? Here are the essential businesses that can stay open in RI