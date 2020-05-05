12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Family distraught that wife couldn’t be with husband of nearly 70 years as he passed

12 Remembers

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Theodore Patrick, 92, had been married to his wife, Pearl, for nearly 70 years.

Patrick’s family tells Eyewitness News the couple met while at a roller skating rink, and it was always easy to see how much they loved each other.

“If my mother got sick he would also ask, ‘How’s Pearl? How’s Pearl?’ and vice versa,” daughter Sharon Laforest said. “They really, really loved each other.”

Patrick died two weeks ago due to respiratory complications – soon after testing positive for COVID-19.

He leaves behind his wife, five children and seven grandchildren.

Patrick lived with Pearl at Stillwater Assisted Living in Greenville, and while his family praised the staff there, they said it was heartbreaking not being able to say goodbye.

“It’s really upsetting that not only could the family, the kids, the grandchildren not be there when he was passing, but my grandmother could not be in the room,” grandson Matthew Laforest said. “After 68 years of marriage, I wanted them to be by [each other’s] side when they passed.”

Patrick’s family tells Eyewitness News that Pearl turned 94 on Tuesday, but she is in poor health. The family is urging everyone to practice social distancing and to wear masks to protect those who are most vulnerable.

“Just listen to everybody,” Sharon said. “Wear a mask, be diligent with cleaning and just hug the people you are with every day.”

Sharon said her father’s funeral was difficult for everyone since the family had to take turns visiting the burial site. She said her father served in the U.S. Navy and they plan to have a burial service with military honors at a later date.

12 Remembers: See more stories and remembrances | Submit your loved one

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com