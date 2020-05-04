Beloved Warwick nun, retired principal dies after contracting COVID-19

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Warwick community is mourning the loss of Sister Mary Angelus, who died Saturday after contracting COVID-19.

Sister Mary Angelus, 93, was beloved by all who knew her.

Born in Westerly, Sister Angelus entered the Sisters of Mercy Community in 1944, eventually joining Saint Peter’s School as a first-grade teacher. She later became the principal of Saint Peter’s and served for 29 years before retiring at the age of 74.

Anne Robinson, a first-grade teacher at Saint Peter’s, said Sister Angelus never stopped, even after retirement. She continued her mission of helping others by visiting the sick and the elderly.

Sister Mary Angelus passed away Saturday, but people are remembering her legacy of helping others. @mmontecalvotv takes a look back at the impact she had on so many tonight 5pm/6pm on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/bceqg6LVps — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) May 4, 2020

“She gave her love to every single person she met,” Robinson said. “She didn’t care if she knew you or not. If you had a sad look on your face or nobody came to visit you, she would take up that role.”

“She was my bud,” she added. “She was my second mother, my mentor, my principal. She taught me so much about what it’s like to be, someone you want to emulate, emulating her.”

Robinson said Sister Angelus ” lived for the day when she died.”

“All of her good works, all of her loving Jesus – that’s the day she planned for. That’s what her life was about,” Robinson said.

Sue Stenhouse, another fried of Sister Angelus, said sheh ad a kind heart and will be missed.

Sr. Mary Angelus lived each day emulating the saints. She’s now home. It was an honor to know her. Rest easy, Sister. Heaven will love you smile. @dioprovidence @SueStenhouse @wpri12 @NickBlair pic.twitter.com/orpTiMT36T — Mike Montecalvo (@mmontecalvotv) May 3, 2020

“I think the life lesson I learned most from her was — truly taking the time to let people know they matter, and she did that with everyone,” Stenhouse said. “When she said you were in her prayers, you knew and you felt grateful for them.”

Due to restrictions on public gatherings, Sister Angelus’ funeral will be private, but Father Roger Gagne, a pastor at Saint Peter’s, said a Mass celebrating her life will take place at a later date.

