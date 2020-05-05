12 Remembers: Kathy Ann Jones

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Eyewitness News is taking a moment to remember Kathy Ann Jones.

Jones, 66, passed away on April 29 at Berkshire Nursing Home in Providence after contracting COVID-19, according to her daughter Crystal.

Crystal said her mother had lived at the nursing home for five years and on Monday, she and Crystal’s father would’ve celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary.

“She was always smiling and laughing,” Crystal said. “She never complained and was an amazing woman.”

Crystal said her mother will be missed by many, especially her four grandchildren: Mackenzie, Chance, Faith and Harmony.