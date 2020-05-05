Live Now
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

12 Remembers: Kathy Ann Jones

12 Remembers
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Eyewitness News is taking a moment to remember Kathy Ann Jones.

Jones, 66, passed away on April 29 at Berkshire Nursing Home in Providence after contracting COVID-19, according to her daughter Crystal.

Crystal said her mother had lived at the nursing home for five years and on Monday, she and Crystal’s father would’ve celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary.

“She was always smiling and laughing,” Crystal said. “She never complained and was an amazing woman.”

Crystal said her mother will be missed by many, especially her four grandchildren: Mackenzie, Chance, Faith and Harmony.

12 Remembers: See more stories and remembrances | Submit your loved one

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com