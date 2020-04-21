Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 23, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Distance learning in RI continuing for rest of school year
26 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit
At least 6 dead as storms hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana
Boston hospital shares success of first COVID-19 patient treated with plasma
Video
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Business of Cannabis
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
How COVID-19 could kill more than half of RI’s restaurants
Video
Top Stories
Violent crime in Providence down 53% during pandemic
Video
Top Stories
12 Responds: Where can I find a list of cases by nursing home?
Video
RI Hospital owner Lifespan lost $76 million in March; no salary for CEO
Video
‘It’s pretty scary’: Nurse on COVID-19 crisis and possible surge
Video
12 Responds: DLT explains new UI website, says it will speed up claims
Video
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Better Business Bureau warns of new scam targeting digital wallet app users
Video
Top Stories
Cumberland funeral home offers safe way for families to mourn
Video
Top Stories
Small businesses struggling as federal loan programs dry up
Video
How the YMCA continues to serve members and the community through the COVID-19 crisis
Video
Stimulus check scams seek to steal your money, personal data
Video
Debt collection scams on the rise, Better Business Bureau warns
Video
Sports
High School
College
Hometown Hero
Double OT
NFL Draft
Patriots: New England Nation
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Tournament
The Big Game
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
A family affair for URI’s Coulter, Parker ahead of the NFL draft
Video
Top Stories
Long time Johnston Parks and Rec Director Dan Mazzulla dies
Watch: New England Nation Draft Special
Video
Red Sox stripped of draft pick, Cora suspended for 2020
Video
REPLAY: The Draft Top 1-10 Picks
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 4/17/2020: RI Dept. of Administration Dir. Brett Smiley
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 4/10/2020: Treasurer Seth Magaziner; Ted Nesi
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 4/3/2020: Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea
Video
Newsmakers 3/27/2020: Lifespan, Care New England; Ted Nesi from the RI State House
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Eye on RI: experience the tulips virtually!
Video
Top Stories
RHODE EXTRA: Mixing Up Hands-On Fun for the Kids
Video
First Gentleman reminds us ‘It’s OK not to be OK’
Video
The Rhode Home: Creating comfort and Contactless delivery
Video
Disney Vacation Alternatives
Video
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
New England Nation Draft Special
Protected: 12 Remembers – Submit Your Loved One
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password: