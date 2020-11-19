At a time when home is the safest place to be, the local real estate market is booming. In this 12 on 12 Digital Original, we look at how home sales have skyrocketed, why Rhode Island is becoming a hot place to live, and what people want most in a home right now.
Whether you’re a buyer, a seller, or thinking of refinancing, we talk to local experts, becoming your one-stop source for this major life decision.
In this 12 on 12: The Value of Home | By the Numbers | Map: RI Housing Inventory | Infographic: Moving to RI | Behind the Scenes: The Value of Home Photography
The Value of Home
By the Numbers
Interactive Map: RI Housing Inventory by Zip Code
Note: This interactive tool is best viewed on a tablet or large screen.
Infographic: Where are they Moving From?
Behind the Scenes: The Value of Home Photography
Credits
Reporter – Kait Walsh
Executive Producers – Shaun Towne, Jen Quinn
Photographers/Editors – Kait Walsh, Nick Blair
Graphic Designer – Lisa Mandarini
Digital Content Producers – Lee Dooley, Shaun Towne
Special Thanks – James Bartone, Jess Bradley, Susan Tracy-Durant, Karen Rezendes