12 on 12: Supply Chain Explained

Back orders. Shipping delays. Sparse shelves. Higher prices.

You’ve likely run into some, if not all, of these concerns, which are all being attributed to issues with the supply chain.

But what does that mean exactly?

In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original, 12 News reporter Alexandra Leslie goes to supply chain experts to find out what’s causing these problems, how long they might last, and what you can do to prepare.

In this 12 on 12: Supply Chain Explained | Interview: RI Trucking Association President | Further Reading & Viewing

‘The perfect storm’: Why shopping is more challenging, expensive this year

‘Underappreciated, targeted industry’: Interview with RI Trucking Association president

Credits

Reporter – Alexandra Leslie
Photographers/Editors – Ryan Welch, Nick Blair
Executive Producer – Shaun Towne
Graphic Designer – Lisa Mandarini
Special Thanks – Gina Marini, Michaela Burns, Jen Quinn, Lee Dooley, Susan Tracy-Durant, Karen Rezendes


