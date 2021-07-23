Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Download Our Apps
Top Stories
Matos: Misinformation shared on social media hurting RI vaccination effort
Video
Top Stories
Mass. House OKs sports betting bill but fate in Senate uncertain
Video
Newsmakers 7/23/2021: Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos; a reporters roundtable
Video
Police: RI woman was looking to sell rifle on the street in Fall River
Newsfeed Now: US Olympians prepare to compete during pandemic; Officer uses chip bag to save stabbing victim’s life
Video
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
COVID
Track Cases & Data
Vaccine & Testing Info
Mask On/Off? Vaccination Proof?
Travel Restrictions
School Updates
12 Responds
Vital Hotlines
Top Stories
More Mass. communities recommend masks amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Video
Top Stories
At least 100 US athletes unvaccinated as Olympics begin
Video
Top Stories
Executive order on remote meetings set to expire in RI Friday amid rising COVID-19 cases
Video
RI Convention Center set to host its first event in more than a year
Video
Q&A with RIDOH medical director on spike in nonfatal ODs, delta variant cases
Video
Study estimates at least 113,000 US caregivers died in first 14 months of pandemic
Video
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Police Body-Worn Cams
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
Memories of McCoy
Summer Planning Guide
The Mafia Tapes
Newsfeed Now
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
Matos: Misinformation shared on social media hurting RI vaccination effort
Video
Top Stories
1,500 RI businesses left out of Restaurant Revitalization Fund
Video
HARI, CNE ‘very impressed’ with patient care at Eleanor Slater Hospital
RI submits plan to fix ‘dangerous environment’ at Eleanor Slater Hospital
‘Avoid another surge’: RI vaccination campaign stalls as Delta variant spreads
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
High School Football
High School
Hometown Hero
Team of the Week
Masters Report
Double OT
Patriots: New England Nation
Red Sox
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
College
Top Stories
Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians
Top Stories
Olympic Games, Tokyo-style: The pandemic era opens
Video
PHOTOS: With muted ceremony and empty stadium, Tokyo Olympics begin
Gallery
At least 100 US athletes unvaccinated as Olympics begin
Video
Former local college stars playing in the TBT for $1 Million
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
Top Stories
Newsmakers 7/23/2021: Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos; a reporters roundtable
Video
Top Stories
Small But Strong: Emma’s Story
Video
Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats
Video
Newsmakers 7/16/2021: Sens. Ruggerio, McCaffrey
Video
Newsmakers 7/9/2021: Speaker Shekarchi; reporters’ roundtable
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
The Rhode Show wins “Best of RI” award!
Video
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Tri-Color Tortellini Carbonara
Video
Friday Rhody Roundup time
Video
On the Rhode: Rocky Point!
Video
In the Kitchen: Peanut Butter Pie
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
12 Salutes the Class of 2021
Community
Community Events Calendar
Small But Strong
Cold Cases
Who To Know
12 Charity Connection
Nesi’s Notes
12 Gives Back
BestReviews
Remarkable Women
Opioid Crisis
Rescue a Pet
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Protected: 12 on 12: Summer Weather Threats
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password: