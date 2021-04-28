Summer Planning Guide: Recurring Events

AHA! (Art, History and Architecture) in New Bedford

The second Thursday of every month AHA! is holding free activities virtually and in New Bedford. Find out what the theme and activities are for the next month on their website.

Al Fresco on the Hill in Providence

Beginning May 14, Al Fresco on the Hill will return to Atwells Avenue. The city will close a portion of the street to traffic on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The European-style dining event launched last year as a way to allow restaurants — especially those with tiny eateries or no outdoor patio — to serve more seated parties while remaining spaced out due to the pandemic.

Aquidneck Community Table’s Growers Market in Newport

The Growers Market aims to prove easy access to seasonal, regionally grown food. The market’s location throughout May will be on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Gateway Center on America’s Cup Avenue. The summer market begins on May 19 and will run Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Memorial Boulevard.

Asian Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

A zoo-wide walk-through event featuring more than 50 glowing lantern displays. Tickets are sold online only and runs Wednesday through Sunday evenings from 5:30 to 10 p.m. It was delayed due to an impending storm. The event is scheduled for April 17 through July 4.

Coastal Food Shed Farmers Markets in New Bedford

The outdoor farmers markets will be held from June to October on Saturdays at Clasky Common Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Mondays at Brooklawn Park from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursdays at Custom House Square from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Farm Fresh RI Neighborhood Farmers Markets in Providence, Woonsocket, Central Falls and West Warwick

Farm Fresh RI operates six seasonal neighborhood markets, on top of their year-round Sims Market in Providence. Three markets are held in Providence on Mondays in Neutaconkanut Park, Thursdays in Armory Park and Saturdays on Broad Street. The West Warwick market is held Wednesdays in the Arctic Village Gazebo, Central Falls is on Tuesdays on Dexter Street and the Woonsocket market is Tuesdays in a location that is yet to be decided.

Gazebo Summer Concert Series in Narragansett

On Fridays from June 11 through September 3 families can grab a blanket or bring a chair and listen to music in Gazebo Park in Narragansett. Brings at 6 p.m. and is free to the public.

Hope Street Farmers Market at Lippitt Park in Providence

From May 1 to October 30 the Hope Street Farmers Market will be in Lippitt Park on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jurassic Quest Drive Thru Dinosaur Experience at Gillette Stadium

From June 18 through July 11 more than 70 lifelike dinosaurs are returning to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. They say it is the nation’s largest and most realistic dinosaur experience.

Mount Hope Farmers Market in Bristol

The farmers market runs year round on Saturdays at Mount Hope Farm. The summer session is from May through October from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Music at Sunset at Blithewold

Wednesday nights from May through September spread of a picnic and listen to music by local musicians in Bristol. Find pricing and a list of the upcoming performances on their website.

Open Air Saturdays on Westminster Street in Providence

Every Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Westminster Street will close to vehicle traffic between Eddy and Union streets, helps people support small businesses by providing more space for shopping and dining.

Pawtuxet Village Farmers Market in Cranston

One of the oldest farmers markets in Rhode Island, according to their website, the Pawtuxet Village Farmers Market will be open on Saturdays, May 1 to October 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Providence Artisans Market at Lippitt Park in Providence

May 1 is opening day for the market, which has over 100 artists registered. The market is scheduled to run Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. alongside the Hope Street Farmers Market.

Providence Flea Market at Providence River Greenway

The spring market runs every Sunday through May 23 at the FarmFreshRI Market Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The summer market is currently scheduled to run Sundays June 6 through August 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Providence River Greenway.

PVD Food Trucks in various locations

PVD Food Trucks has a variety of food trucks across Rhode Island, including Wednesdays in Bristol, Woonsocket and East Greenwich, Thursdays in Cumberland, South Kingstown, Richmond and Warwick, Fridays in Providence and Saturdays in Newport and Portsmouth. The events are free with locally food trucks, beer, wine and live music. Find a full list of their events on Facebook.

Sims Market in Providence

Farm Fresh RI holds a farmers market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the city’s Valley neighborhood. The market has a large selection of local farm and food vendors.

South Kingstown Farmers Market at Independence Square & Marina Park

From May through October, the South Kingstown Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays at Independence Square in Kingston from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Tuesdays at Marina Park in Wakefield from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tiverton Farmers Market at Sandywoods Venue

The Tiverton Farmers Market is held Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Sandywoods Venue. They also have special pop-up markets on some Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m.

WaterFire in Downtown Providence

WaterFire has announced they will return this year, but have not yet released the dates. They are asking for financial support to help get their production going. Event coordinators have not yet released dates.

92 Nights of Summer Events in Westerly, East Greenwich, Narragansett, South Kingstown and Newport

92 PRO-FM and KEEL Vodka are teaming up for bashes, bars and being by the waterfront. There are five events scheduled: July 21 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Paddy’s in Westerly, July 26 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Blu on the Water in East Greenwich, August 8 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coast Guard House in Narragansett, August 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Salt Marsh Pub and Raw Bar in South Kingstown and August 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Deck in Newport.

