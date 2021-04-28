Summer Planning Guide: Outdoor Activities

Adventureland in Narragansett

Adventureland opened April 17, with a schedule to be open on weekends in May then opening daily in June. The hours vary, check their website for details.

Allen C. Haskell Public Gardens in New Bedford

A former New Bedford nursery turned 6-acre vibrant park and horticultural gem. Open daily from sunrise to sunset, free of charge.

Battleship Cove in Fall River

Battleship Cove is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Capacity restrictions may limit ticket availability.

Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum in Bristol

Blithewold is a 33-acre summer estate with view of Narragansett Bay and known for its American history. The mansion and gardens are open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are also open most Monday holidays, but are closed July 4. The mansion will occasionally close early for special events and for weddings on most weekends.

Block Island Ferry

The Block Island Ferry has a traditional and fast ferry from Point Judith and a Newport hi-speed ferry. Check their website for schedules and fares.

Courtesy of Buttonwood Park Zoo

Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford

From April to October the zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets must be bought in advance and will have a specific entry time.

Boating at Roger Williams Park

Rent swan boats, electric boats, kayaks or pirate tours at Roger Williams Park. Times have not yet been released for the summer.

Kinney Azalea Gardens in Kingston

The peak bloom of azaleas is mid-May. The garden is open daily during daylight hours, but will be closed May 15 for a private party. There is no fee to enter, but donations are welcomed.

Lyman Estate Greenhouses in Waltham

The Lyman Estate Greenhouses are among the oldest surviving greenhouses in the country. They are open Tuesdays through Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free.

Massachusetts’ State Parks

Parking passes are only available for Massachusetts residents and are $60 each. Seniors can buy a pass for $10. A full list of locations and schedules can be found on the DCR website.

Middletown Beaches

Parking passes for Third and Sachuest beaches will be available online only, with in-person sales expected to begin in mid-May. A Middletown resident season pass is $70, compared to $65 for town seniors and $30 for resident motorcycles. For non-residents, the cost of a seasonal pass is $140, with $130 for seniors and $60 for motorcycles.

New Bedford Beaches

Parking passes are now available for Fort Taber, West Beach and East Beach in New Bedford. Tickets are available at the Parks, Recreation & Beach administration office, the City Clerk’s Office, the Traffic Commission at the Elm Street Garage and at the beaches. Tickets are $10 for residents, $5 for residents over 65, $20 for Greater New Bedford residents and $50 for non-residents.

Newport Beaches

Daily parking beach passes will be available for non-residents and residents, while seasonal passes are for residents only. Prices can be found on the city’s website.

Newport Mansions

The Marble House and Green Animals Topiary Garden are currently open daily at 10 a.m. with the last tour admission at 4 p.m. at the house with the grounds closing at 5 p.m. Beginning May 3, The Breakers and Green Animals Topiary Garden will be open daily at 10 a.m. with the last tour admission at 4 p.m. and grounds closing at 5 p.m. The Marble House will be closed May 3 through May 27, but will reopen May 28 still opening daily at 10 a.m., but the last tour being at 5 p.m. and the grounds closing at 6 p.m. Beginning September 7, the Breakers, the Elms and the Green Animals Topiary Garden will be open daily at 10 a.m. with the last tour at 5 p.m. and grounds closing at 6 p.m.

Providence to Newport Ferry

This ferry carries passengers between Providence, Bristol and Newport. The summer schedule is expected to be released soon.

Rhode Island State Beaches

Available for purchase are resident, non-resident, and senior beach passes online at RIparks.com or in person at the Scarborough State Beach Auxillary Lot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. You can also get a daily flex pass, which allows for one day parking. Season passes allow entry into parking lots at all eight of Rhode Island’s state beaches and are tied to to your license plate.

Courtesy of Roger Williams Park Zoo

Roger Williams Park Botanical Center in Providence

The gardens are open for special events, including an upcoming Mother’s Day special on May 8. Check their website for details.

Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence

The zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All tickets must be purchased online in advance for a timed entry.

The Rotch-Jones-Duff House & Garden Museum in New Bedford

The Rotch-Jones-Duff House & Garden Museum was built by shipwrights in 1834 for a whaling merchant. The gardens include over 350 rose bushes, a boxwood garden and an historic pergola. The hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with special events running throughout the summer.

Seastreak Ferry in New Bedford

There are two destinations from the New Bedford port. One ferry goes to Nantucket and the other brings travelers to Martha’s Vineyard. Both operate seasonally from May 5 to October 11.

Six Flags New England in Agawam

Six Flags will open with rides on May 14 for members and season pass holders and May 15 for the public. All visitors must reserve their spot at sixflags.com/reserve to manage capacity and arrival times.

Yawgoo Valley in Exeter

The water park at Yawgoo Valley opens on July 1. Park hours are 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with tickets available for three timed sessions.

Water Wizz in Wareham

Southern New England’s largest water park has not yet released an opening day for this summer, but their calendar starts on June 19.

