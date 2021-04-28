Summer Planning Guide: Local Events Calendar

May 1 – 2

May Day Market at WaterFire Arts Center in Providence

An “open air market” with fine arts and crafts, food and flowers. The website say it’s all things home and garden. Free admission and parking, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 7 – 16

SouthCoast Spring Arts Festival from Fall River to Wareham

SouthCoast Spring Arts is presenting a 10 day festival celebrating arts in communities by connecting innovative, creative, and affordable arts and cultural events across the region.

May 8

Mother’s Day Specialty Market in Tiverton

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. local vendors will be offering a selection of goods at the Sandywoods venue on Muse Way. It is free and open to the public.

May 21 – 23

Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival at Bowen’s Wharf

Champagne, oysters and chowder from local growers and venders on the waterfront. Growers will be shucking alongside a group of local restaurants and live music. Festival attendance will be limited and there will be three timed sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

May 28 – 31

Boots on the Ground for Heroes at Fort Adams State Park in Newport

Almost 7,000 combat boots are displayed with flags and placards to represent the life of each U.S. service member killed in action in the Global War on Terror. The hours are Friday, Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 12

The Gaspee Days Parade in Warwick

The Gaspee Days Committee had said the parade was in danger of being cancelled if they weren’t able to raise enough money. Since then, Mayor Frank Picozzi said they were able to raise enough to hold the parade, but are still accepting donations. A GoFundMe page was created to collect donations.

June 12 – 13

Festival of Gardens in Providence

The Providence Preservation Society is holding the Festival of Gardens, where guests will enjoy exclusive access to a selection of private gardens at historic homes, a community garden and a Colonial Revival garden.

June 18 – 20

Newport Flower Show: Back in Bloom at Rosecliff Mansion

Black in Bloom: A Ballroom Floral Fantasy will be a reimagined presentation of the Newport Flower Show. It will feature design exhibits and garden vignettes on the first floor at Rosecliff. There will also be botanical arts design classes available.

June 19 – 20

Narragansett Art Festival at Veterans’ Park

38th Narragansett Art Festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the historic “Towers” in Veterans’ Park overlooking Narragansett Town Beach. This is a free, family friendly, fine art festivals.

July 4

Many Fourth of July fireworks were cancelled last year, but some are planning on holding fireworks and other events in 2021. Check with your local town or city on whether they are holding any.

July 5

Fourth of July Parade in Bristol

America’s oldest Fourth of July celebration is back. The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Chestnut and Hope streets and ends on High Street. Fireworks are also scheduled for July 4.

July 10 – 11

Wickford Art Festival at Wilson Park in North Kingstown

More than 200 fine artists will be spread through Wilson Park. The event is free with free parking.

July 23 – 25 & 26 – 28

Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams

This year the Newport Folk Festival will look a little different with two unique three-day events of performances, storytelling and workshops.

July 30 – August 1

Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams

Newport Jazz Festival organizers have said they are focusing on creating three intimate days of jazz performances, and that they will release access to the events in phases due to modified capacities.

August 6 – 8

Charlestown Seafood Festival at Ninigret Park

Festival organizers of the Charlestown Seafood Festival are hopefully they will be able to hold a festival in 2021.

August 9 – 15

Rhode Island International Film Festival in Providence and throughout Rhode Island

The seven day event is the largest public film festival in New England, and is a qualifying event for the British Academy of Television and Film Arts (BAFTA) and the Canadian Screen Awards. It is held throughout Rhode Island with premiere works in Providence.

August 11 – 15

The Washington County Fair in Richmond

This is the 55th year of the fair, with music and concerts, rides, tractor and truck pulls, livestock shows, kids games and food.

September 4 – 6

Feast of Our Lady of Angels in Fairhaven

A traditional weekend long Portuguese “festa” features live music, game booths, Portuguese and American foods, auctions and kids activities. It is still to be determined if the event will happen. There is a procession scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church.

September 11 – 12

Rhode Island Seafood Festival at India Point Park

Festival organizers said they will make a final decision on whether or not to have the event in the first week of August. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and will happen rain or shine.

