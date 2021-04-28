Summer Planning Guide: Entertainment Venues

Theatre by the Sea in Wakefield

While nearly all of the productions originally planned for the 2021 season have been postponed until 2022, Mamma Mia! is currently scheduled to run from August 18 through September 5. Scenarios are also being considered to provide additional entertainment this summer.

Bold Point Park in East Providence

The outdoor event space made their first summer concert announcement on social media. Brothers Osborne with Travis Denning and Tenille Townes are scheduled to perform on Sunday, August 1.

The Comedy Connection in Providence

Upcoming comedians scheduled to perform include Dave Attell, April Macie, Jim Florentine and Roy Wood Jr. Check their website for updated lists.

The District Center for the Arts in Taunton

The District Center for the Arts has a full schedule for this summer, including comedy shows and tribute bands. Find the updated listings on their website.

The Strand in Providence

The first performance scheduled for the Strand right now is Fablous in September, but they have said they will be working to get shows as quickly as possible with the announcement of Rhode Island’s capacity restrictions being lifted.

Trinity Beer Garden in Downtown Providence

Trinity Brewhouse’s outdoor beer garden opens May 1 from Wednesdays through Saturdays at Biltmore Park and is scheduled to run through early fall. In addition to beer, wine cocktails and a rotating variety of local food vendors, there will also be live comedy and music. Visit their social media for weekly updates on who will be performing. It is weather permitting.

The Vets in Providence

There are currently two performances scheduled in May from the RI Philharmonic Orchestra that have both in-person and livestream ticket options available. In August, Nate Bargatze’s performance will be rescheduled from 2020.

WaterFire Arts Center in Providence

The WaterFire Arts Center has a wide range of exhibits and performances, including live music on Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Xfinity Center in Mansfield

The summer concerts kick off with the Backstreet Boys on July 7. Other performers coming to Xfinity Center include Dave Matthews Band, Daryl Hall & John Oats, Jimmy Buffet and the Coral Reefer Band, KISS and more.

Zeiterion Performing Arts Center in New Bedford

All shows were postponed through June 30, with the first performance with EmiSunshine currently scheduled for September 9.

The Providence Performing Arts Center and Trinity Repertory Company have performances scheduled to begin in the fall.

The Dunkin Donuts Center does not have anything scheduled as of right now, since it is currently being used as a state mass vaccination site.

Be sure to check local restaurants and bars for other live music events.

