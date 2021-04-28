Summer Planning Guide: Current Guidelines

As we move toward summer, both states plan to gradually relax their restrictions with COVID-19 numbers falling and vaccination rates rising.

Rhode Island COVID-19 Guidelines

Masks: Face coverings are required at indoor public places and large events, but on Friday, May 7, they’ll no longer be required when outdoors and socially distanced.

Business Restrictions: On May 7, the capacity limit for restaurants, stores and other services increases to 80%, before it’s lifted completely on May 28.

Social Gatherings: Beginning May 7, they must be capped at 25 people indoors and 75 people outdoors. There will be no limit on May 28 and beyond.

Travel: The current travel restrictions call for a mandatory 10-day quarantine for anyone coming into Rhode Island from a state with a positivity rate of 5% or higher. A running list can be found here, which is updated weekly. Fully vaccinated individuals are now exempt. They must have either received the second and final dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 14 days prior to arrival, and must not be exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19. The state encourages vaccinated travelers still get tested 5 to 10 days after out-of-state travel. Another exception is if someone has tested positive with 90 days of arrival and after successfully completing isolation.

Massachusetts COVID-19 Guidelines

Masks: Gov. Charlie Baker announced the outdoor mask mandate will be lifted on Friday, April 30. Anyone who’s outside and socially distanced doesn’t have to wear a face covering, but masks will still be required at indoor public places, at events where social distancing isn’t possible, and when sector-specific guidance calls for them.

Business Restrictions: Capacity limits across most open sectors was raised to 50% excluding employees in March, and restaurants no longer have a percent capacity limit. Indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks can increase their capacity to 25% on May 10. Additionally, amusement parks, theme parks and outdoor water parks can open at 50%. On August 1, all industry restrictions will be lifted at that time and capacity will increase to 100% across the board. Remaining closed industries, including dance clubs, saunas, indoor water parks and ball pits, will also be able to reopen.

Social Gatherings: Gathering limits for event venues and in public settings are currently 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors. The maximum people at outdoor gatherings at private residences is 25 people, and indoor house gatherings is 10 people. On May 29, gathering limits will increase to 200 people inside and 250 outside for event venues and public and private settings.

Travel: All visitors and returning residents are required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, unless they fall into one of the following categories:

Anyone who is entering Massachusetts for fewer than 24 hours, or returning after being out of state for fewer than 24 hours

Critical infrastructure workers

Travelers who have tested negative for the coronavirus within the previous 72 hours. Travelers who get tested upon entering Massachusetts are instructed to quarantine until they receive a negative result

Travelers who are fully vaccinated and not displaying any COVID-19 symptoms

