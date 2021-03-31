For more than a year now, many of our children have spent their days at home, separated from their teachers and classmates and learning through a computer screen. What at first may have felt like a simple break from the norm devolved into feelings of isolation, frustration, and helplessness.

But now, with COVID-19 numbers stabilizing and vaccination rates increasing, we’re inching back toward normalcy and school districts are working to get students back in the classroom.

In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original, we get expert advice on how to nurture kids’ mental health and help them succeed as they make that transition, as well as hear from those affected and from local superintendents about what’s going on now and what’s to come.

In this 12 on 12: Advice from the Experts | Personal Stories | 12 Town Hall: Superintendents | Resources and Related Links

“If you can manage this, you have to say now — ‘what can’t I handle?'”

“It’s much more difficult to stay motivated now than it’s ever been.”

12 Town Hall: School superintendents on what students have gone through and what’s ahead

Resources and Related Links

For students and families who are struggling, there’s always help available. Most schools have guidance counselors and psychologists on staff, and there’s an array of centers and groups available for mental and behavioral health issues:

Anchor Counseling Center: (401) 475-9979

“Here at Anchor Counseling Center, our mission is to provide superior, family-oriented, mental health services through dependability, integrity, and social responsibility across Southern New England.”

BH Link: (401) 414-LINK (5465) or 855-KID(543)-LINK(5465) [for those under 18]

“BH Link is a behavioral health facility designed to provide immediate assistance to a person in crisis by providing innovative crisis intervention services, and connecting people to ongoing treatment and care.”

Bradley Hospital: (401) 432-1000

“Founded in 1931, Bradley Hospital was the nation’s first psychiatric hospital exclusively for children. Today it provides expert, family-focused care to children and adolescents with psychological, developmental, and behavioral problems through a wide range of inpatient, outpatient, residential, and partial hospital programs.”

Butler Hospital: 1 (844) 401-0111

“The Patient Assessment Services Department (PAS) is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We will work together with you to begin to identify and understand the psychological, psychiatric or emotional challenges you’re facing. Our comprehensive psychiatric assessment is designed to provide an evaluation and inform your treatment. “

East Bay Mental Health Center: (401) 431-9870

“Outpatient Services provides individual, group, and/or family counseling, evaluation, and medication support. We serve adults, children, families, and elders who require therapy, medication services and/or suboxone treatment for substance use disorder.”

Lifespan Psychiatry and Behavior Health Services: (401) 444-4515

“Lifespan’s Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Services offer a full range of assessment and treatment options to address the mental, emotional and behavioral problems that occur throughout life. Our programs encompass a comprehensive view of mental health that includes and integrates the biological, psychological and social dimensions of care. Our service line spans the activities of Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital, Bradley Hospital, Newport Hospital and Gateway Healthcare, and meets the needs of patients suffering from the wide spectrum of psychiatric and behavioral conditions. “

Mental Health Association of RI: (401) 726-2285

“The Mental Health Association of Rhode Island is the ‘watchdog’ of the mental health community. We listen to and speak for the needs of consumers and providers. Through systems change, we promote mental health, increase consumers’ access to treatment and services, and improve the lives of people touched by mental illness.“

Attleboro Behavioral Health: (508) 409-0000

“NorthEast Health Services offers comprehensive mental health treatment. Using a clinical teamwork approach, we provide psychiatric outpatient care to children, adolescents, adults, families, and the elderly.”

Corrigan Mental Health Center: (508) 235-7200

“Southcoast Health strives to be a health care leader in our region, which is why we offer services for behavioral health in Fall River, Dartmouth, New Bedford and Wareham, MA. Our center features a team of clinical psychologists, board-certified psychiatrists, social workers, registered nurses and other professionals who have the training needed to serve you or a loved one with skill and compassion. We understand that the family is a crucial part in management and recovery, so we encourage and equip family members to be involved in the process.”

Southcoast Behavioral Health Hospital: (508) 717-8728

"Southcoast Health strives to be a health care leader in our region, which is why we offer services for behavioral health in Fall River, Dartmouth, New Bedford and Wareham, MA. Our center features a team of clinical psychologists, board-certified psychiatrists, social workers, registered nurses and other professionals who have the training needed to serve you or a loved one with skill and compassion. We understand that the family is a crucial part in management and recovery, so we encourage and equip family members to be involved in the process."

Southcoast Behavioral Health Hospital: (508) 717-8728

Credits

Reporters – Danielle North, Chelsea Jones, Shannon Hegy, Mike Montecalvo

Photographers/Editors – James Hughes, Nick Blair

Executive Producer – Shaun Towne

Graphic Designer – Lisa Mandarini

Special Thanks – Jen Quinn, Kevin Kelleher, Michaela Burns, Susan Tracy-Durant, Lee Dooley, Karen Rezendes