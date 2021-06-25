Body-Worn Cams: What state police learned from pilot program and where your local department stands

Used by police departments across the country, body-worn cameras have frequently been front and center in the news.

Soon, officers all around Rhode Island will be equipped with the devices, including state police, who just tested their use through a pilot program.

In this 12 on 12 Digital Original, Target 12 Investigator Tim White sits down with Col. James Manni, superintendent of the R.I. State Police, who discusses what went right and what went wrong with the pilot program, outlines the plan for the cameras, and addresses troopers’ concerns.

Plus, find out what your city and town stands when it comes to using body cameras or conducting a pilot program.

In-Depth Interview: RI State Police Col. James Manni

Map: See What Your Local Police Have Planned

Target 12 Investigator Tim White reached out to every police department in Rhode Island to see where body cameras are being used and which agencies have conducted or planned a pilot program. Here are the responses:

Watch: Police Body-Worn Cams

Further Reading

RI State Police troopers on track for body cams by year’s end »

RI House, Senate OK bills to equip police statewide with body cams »

Mental health calls to police grew 92% from 2018 to 2020 in Providence »

ACLU calls for stricter oversight of Providence police body camera usage »

Credits

Reporter – Tim White
Executive Producer – Shaun Towne
Photographers/Editors – John Villella, Nick Blair
Graphic Designer – Lisa Mandarini
Special Thanks – Jen Quinn, Lee Dooley, Beth Fernandes, Susan Tracy-Durant, Karen Rezendes

12 on 12 Digital Originals by 12 News

Memories of McCoy: A look back at when the park was a hit with families and fans »


Summer Planning Guide »
Student Setbacks & Successes »

Vaccine 101 »
Honoring Black History »

Untraditional Holidays »
The Value of Home »

The War on Alzheimer’s »
Atypical Election »

Distance Learning Divide »
Summer Weather Threats »

Perspectives on Race »
Youth Sports Sidelined »

It’s Good News »
Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know »

The Impact of Opioids »
State of the Bay »

The Business of Cannabis »
Winter Weather Outlook »

The Mafia Tapes »
An American Debate »

A Burning Controversy »
Cold Case Cards: All In »