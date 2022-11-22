12 on 12: Neighbors in Need

More people than ever are struggling right now. A new report shows food insecurity is three times more prevalent than before the pandemic and nearly a third of Rhode Island households can’t afford to put adequate meals on the table.

But help is available to those who need it.

In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original – we talk to local organizations about what they’re doing to support families and highlight ways you can step up and help your neighbors in need.

In this 12 on 12: Watch – Neighbors in Need | How to Get Help | How You Can Help

“No family should go without food.”

How to Get Help

Call or Chat 211: This confidential service from the United Way of Rhode Island helps connect people with resources in their community.

Rhode Island Community Food Bank: All are welcome at their food pantries and member agencies located around Rhode Island. Find food assistance near you »

Meals on Wheels of RI: For more than 50 years, this organization has delivered food to homebound seniors and other eligible populations.

SNAP Benefits: Visit the Rhode Island Department of Human Services website to learn more and apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

How You Can Help Others

These organizations rely on monetary donations to support their mission of making sure everyone is fed, but donating your time is equally as important in this season of giving.

United Way: Donate » | Get Involved »

RI Community Food Bank: Donate » | Get Involved »

East Bay Food Pantry: Donate » | Get Involved »

Sunrise Forever Inc.: Donate » | Get Involved »

Meals on Wheels RI: Donate » | Get Involved »

