Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Download Our Apps
Top Stories
Biden doubling spending to prepare for hurricanes, storms
Video
Top Stories
Man held without bail on firearms charges in Fall River double homicide
Video
Tire smashes RIPTA bus windows, injuring 2 people
Video
More fans to be allowed at Bruins, Celtics games
Newsfeed Now: Amazon halts new construction after seventh noose found; First responder saved by girlfriend after nearly drowning
Video
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Summer Planning Guide
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
Vaccine 101
The Value of Home
The Mafia Tapes
Newsfeed Now
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
The Providence Riot: One Year Later
Video
Top Stories
Agreement struck to terminate Providence superintendent
Video
RI education commissioner asks for Prov. superintendent’s resignation; School Board votes no confidence
Video
City Council candidate accused of running unlicensed auto glass shop
Pressure mounts for Providence superintendent’s resignation
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
High School Football
High School
Hometown Hero
Team of the Week
Masters Report
Double OT
Patriots: New England Nation
Red Sox
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
College
Top Stories
More fans to be allowed at Bruins, Celtics games
Top Stories
Bergeron, Pastrnak and Bruins finish off Capitals in 5 games
Video
Joe McDonald joins Yianni Kourakis to break down the Bruins series win over the Capitals
Video
Ageless wonder Mickelson wins PGA to be oldest major champ
North Attleborough’s Dennis Colleran Jr. getting MLB looks ahead of draft
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
Top Stories
The Providence Riot: One Year Later
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 5/21/2021: Prov. School Board President Nick Hemond; Coronavirus reopening
Video
Cold Case: Who Killed John Gomes?
Video
Newsmakers 5/14/2021: General Treasurer Seth Magaziner
Video
Target 12: Lingering Layoff
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Greek Style Guacamole
Video
Top Stories
Rogue Island Comedy Fest returns for its first spring edition
Video
Yankee Magazine’s 2021 Best of New England Summer Travel Guide
Video
Creative activities for the kids
Video
Quick Bites: Harbor Lights
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
12 Salutes the Class of 2021
Community
Community Events Calendar
Small But Strong
Cold Cases
Who To Know
12 Charity Connection
Nesi’s Notes
12 Gives Back
Remarkable Women
Opioid Crisis
Video Game News
Rescue a Pet
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Protected: 12 on 12: Memories of McCoy
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password: