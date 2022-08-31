The Conimicut Lighthouse is an iconic part of Rhode Island’s coast, and it also serves an important purpose, warning boaters of the sandbar nearby.

But at nearly 140 years old, the lighthouse is showing its age – rotting wood, rusted metal and encroaching vegetation.

In this 12 on 12 Digital Original, T.J. Del Santo sits down with the lighthouse’s former keeper to look back at its history, then takes you inside the lighthouse amid efforts to restore the Narragansett Bay landmark.

Photo Gallery: Rhode Island Lighthouses

Conimicut Lighthouse (Courtesy: Jason Major)

Castle Hill Lighthouse (Courtesy: Sean Daly)

Hog Island Lighthouse

Prudence Island Lighthouse

Sakonnet Lighthouse (Courtesy: Sean Daly)

Watch Hill Lighthouse (Courtesy: Sean Daly)

Beavertail Lighthouse

Dutch Island Lighthouse

Plum Beach Lighthouse

Poplar Point Lighthouse

Point Judith Lighthouse

Map: Rhode Island Lighthouses

Credits

Reporter/Editor – T.J. Del Santo

Executive Producers – Shaun Towne, Jen Quinn

Graphic Designer – Lisa Mandarini

Special Thanks – Nick Blair, Michaela Burns, Susan Tracy-Durant, Karen Rezendes