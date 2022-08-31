12 on 12: Lighting the Way

The Conimicut Lighthouse is an iconic part of Rhode Island’s coast, and it also serves an important purpose, warning boaters of the sandbar nearby.

But at nearly 140 years old, the lighthouse is showing its age – rotting wood, rusted metal and encroaching vegetation.

In this 12 on 12 Digital Original, T.J. Del Santo sits down with the lighthouse’s former keeper to look back at its history, then takes you inside the lighthouse amid efforts to restore the Narragansett Bay landmark.

Photo Gallery: Rhode Island Lighthouses

  • Conimicut Lighthouse (Courtesy: Jason Major)
  • Conimicut Lighthouse (Courtesy: Jason Major)
  • Conimicut Lighthouse (Courtesy: Jason Major)
  • Castle Hill Lighthouse (Courtesy: Sean Daly)
  • Hog Island Lighthouse
  • Prudence Island Lighthouse
  • Prudence Island Lighthouse
  • Sakonnet Lighthouse (Courtesy: Sean Daly)
  • Watch Hill Lighthouse (Courtesy: Sean Daly)
  • Beavertail Lighthouse
  • Beavertail Lighthouse
  • Dutch Island Lighthouse
  • Plum Beach Lighthouse
  • Poplar Point Lighthouse
  • Point Judith Lighthouse

Map: Rhode Island Lighthouses

Credits

Reporter/Editor – T.J. Del Santo
Executive Producers – Shaun Towne, Jen Quinn
Graphic Designer – Lisa Mandarini
Special Thanks – Nick Blair, Michaela Burns, Susan Tracy-Durant, Karen Rezendes

