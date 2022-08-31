The Conimicut Lighthouse is an iconic part of Rhode Island’s coast, and it also serves an important purpose, warning boaters of the sandbar nearby.
But at nearly 140 years old, the lighthouse is showing its age – rotting wood, rusted metal and encroaching vegetation.
In this 12 on 12 Digital Original, T.J. Del Santo sits down with the lighthouse’s former keeper to look back at its history, then takes you inside the lighthouse amid efforts to restore the Narragansett Bay landmark.
In This 12 on 12: Lighting the Way ✷ Photos: Rhode Island Lighthouses ✷ Map: Rhode Island Lighthouses
✷ ✷ ✷ ✷ ✷
Lighting the Way
✷ ✷ ✷ ✷ ✷
Photo Gallery: Rhode Island Lighthouses
✷ ✷ ✷ ✷ ✷
Map: Rhode Island Lighthouses
✷ ✷ ✷ ✷ ✷
Credits
Reporter/Editor – T.J. Del Santo
Executive Producers – Shaun Towne, Jen Quinn
Graphic Designer – Lisa Mandarini
Special Thanks – Nick Blair, Michaela Burns, Susan Tracy-Durant, Karen Rezendes