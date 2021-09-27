Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Download Our Apps
Top Stories
Biden getting COVID-19 booster shot after authorization
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now: Congress faces packed week with infrastructure vote, debt ceiling debate; Kid kayaks to school during bus driver shortage
Video
Police ID man shot, killed inside Providence café over the weekend
Video
9 hurt when escalator malfunctions at Boston train station
Video
Instagram pausing Instagram Kids, eyes changes
Video
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
COVID
Track Cases & Data
Vaccine & Testing Info
Mask On/Off? Vaccination Proof?
Travel Restrictions
School Updates
12 Responds
Vital Hotlines
Top Stories
Biden getting COVID-19 booster shot after authorization
Top Stories
Hospital Hardships: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts tonight at 5
Video
Top Stories
RI health care workers challenge state’s vaccine mandate as deadline nears
Video
RI making Pfizer booster shots available to eligible residents; 348 more cases, 3 deaths reported
Video
Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Rhode Island
Video
Biden encourages COVID booster after CDC endorses shot for older Americans
Video
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Summer Weather Threats
Police Body-Worn Cams
Memories of McCoy
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Newsfeed Now
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
RI worker shortage a ‘full-blown crisis,’ say providers of social services
Top Stories
New Bedford officials debate extended COVID-related death benefits
Video
URI paid $475,000 in settlement with California software company
Video
Newly leased office building for Providence schools raises concerns
Video
Hells Angels RI president rejects plea deal from prosecutors
Video
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
High School
Friday Night Blitz
Team of the Week
Hometown Hero
Big Game Bound
College
Red Sox
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
Japan 2020
Double OT
Top Stories
Jones throws three interceptions as Patriots fall to Saints 28-13
Video
Top Stories
NEN Keys to the Game: Saints at Patriots
Video
NEN Social Blitz: Kenbrell Thompkins TD catch vs. Saints, Mac Jones expectations
Video
NEN Game Picks: Saints at Patriots
Video
NEN Roundtable: Pats defense feast on Jameis Winston? And Julian Edelman memories
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
Newsmakers 9/23/2021: Mayor Jon Mitchell
Video
Top Stories
Cold Case: Who killed Roy Weber?
Video
Target 12: Contract Controversy
Video
Newsmakers 9/16/2021: Gregg Amore; RI housing market update
Video
Remembering 9/11: A 12 News special presentation
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Steak with Maitre d’ Butter
Video
Top Stories
Have your garage be the envy of the neighborhood
Video
Tips to simplify your finances
Video
Join the ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’
Video
Quick Bites: 110 Grill
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Small But Strong
Cold Cases
Opioid Crisis
Remembering 9/11
Nesi’s Notes
12 Gives Back
Who To Know
BestReviews
Rescue a Pet
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Protected: 12 on 12: Hospital Hardships
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password: