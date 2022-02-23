This month, 12 News is honoring Black history and the Rhode Islanders who have contributed to it.

In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original, you’ll see how one of the country’s oldest Black churches has thrived for more than two centuries, meet the first woman of color to lead the Rhode Island Department of Health, and look back at Rhode Island’s role in the Underground Railroad with someone who has a direct link to that piece of history.

Our Black History Month coverage continues with two special presentations on FOX Providence. At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, community leaders join us for Diverse Discussions on racial equality and access to affordable housing, medical care and jobs. Then, our half-hour special Honoring Black History: Mind Body Soul follows at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

In this 12 on 12: Congdon Street Baptist Church | RI’s role in Underground Railroad | Interview: Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott | More Black History Month Coverage

Honoring Black History: Congdon Street Baptist Church

More: Congdon Street Baptist Church Pastor Justin Lester

Honoring Black History: RI’s role in the Underground Railroad

Honoring Black History: Former RI Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott

‘Diversity brings strength’: Dr. Alexander-Scott reflects on time as RI’s top doc, future of public health »

More: Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott

Credits

Reporters – Chelsea Jones, Kait Walsh, Shiina LoSciuto, Mike Montecalvo

Photographers/Editors – Johnny Villella, Ryan Welch, Eric Southworth, Nick Blair

Executive Producers – Jen Quinn, Shaun Towne

Graphic Designer – Matthew Buteau

Special Thanks – Michaela Burns, James Bartone, Lee Dooley, Susan Tracy-Durant, Karen Rezendes