12 on 12: Distance Learning Divide

Local school districts continue planning for the start of school and we know many will begin the year incorporating distance learning. But, how does that impact at-risk and minority students and their parents and teachers? In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original: Distance Learning Divide, we’re getting answers from top education and community leaders.
In this 12 on 12: 12 Town Hall – Planning for the Challenges | Extended Discussion – Exploring the Divide: Virtual Academy, Social/Emotional Health, Minority Gap | Parent Survey | Related Resources
12 Town Hall: Planning for the Challenges of a Distance Learning Divide
Eyewitness News gathered education officials and community leaders, to have an honest conversation about distance learning and how it can affect at-risk students and communities of color.
Joining us via teleconference for the town hall were Angelica Infante-Green, Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner, Harrison Peters, Superintendent of the Providence School District, Jim Vincent, president of the Providence branch of the NAACP, and Dr. LaSella L. Hall, President of the New Bedford NAACP.
In the above video, they chat with Eyewitness News anchor Mike Montecalvo and reporter Courtney Carter about what this means for local students, their parents and educators.
Extended Discussion – Exploring the Divide: Virtual Academy, Social/Emotional Health, Minority Gap
