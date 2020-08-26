12 on 12: Distance Learning Divide

Local school districts continue planning for the start of school and we know many will begin the year incorporating distance learning. But, how does that impact at-risk and minority students and their parents and teachers? In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original: Distance Learning Divide, we’re getting answers from top education and community leaders.

In this 12 on 12: 12 Town Hall – Planning for the Challenges | Extended Discussion – Exploring the Divide: Virtual Academy, Social/Emotional Health, Minority Gap | Parent Survey | Related Resources

12 Town Hall: Planning for the Challenges of a Distance Learning Divide

Eyewitness News gathered education officials and community leaders, to have an honest conversation about distance learning and how it can affect at-risk students and communities of color.

Joining us via teleconference for the town hall were Angelica Infante-Green, Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner, Harrison Peters, Superintendent of the Providence School District, Jim Vincent, president of the Providence branch of the NAACP, and Dr. LaSella L. Hall, President of the New Bedford NAACP.

In the above video, they chat with Eyewitness News anchor Mike Montecalvo and reporter Courtney Carter about what this means for local students, their parents and educators.

Extended Discussion – Exploring the Divide: Virtual Academy, Social/Emotional Health, Minority Gap

Parent Survey

Related Resources:

NAACP: Providence | New Bedford

Rhode Island Department of Education: Commissioner’s Corner – Commissioner Infante-Green

Providence Public Schools: providenceschools.org | Superintendent Harrison Peters

The Economist: The pandemic is widening educational inequality – For many low-income students, online courses are a poor substitute for in-person learning

Brookings: Categorical inequalities between Black and white students are common in US schools—but they don’t have to be

Science Daily: Link between education, income inequality has existed for a century – Income is inextricably linked to access to education in America and it has been for a century, according to a new study

Black Voice News: COVID, Classrooms and Inequality–Education in the Time of Pandemic

CBS News: “Teach Us All” documentary explores education inequality

World Economic Forum: COVID-19 is widening the education gap. This is how we can stop it

Credits

Reporters – Courtney Carter & Mike Montecalvo

Executive Producer – Ryan Clifton

Director – Connor Dutton

Graphic Designer – Lee Dooley

Digital Content Producers – Nick Blair, Lee Dooley

Special Thanks – Jesus Mendoza, Karen Rezendes

12 on 12 Digital Originals by Eyewitness News