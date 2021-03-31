Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
GM recalling 10,000 Chevy and GMC vans due to fire risk
Top Stories
New York is latest state to legalize recreational marijuana
High court sympathetic to college athletes in NCAA dispute
Video
Eager to build infrastructure, Biden plans to tax business
Video
AP-NORC poll: Biden bolstered by strong marks on pandemic
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Winter Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Newsfeed Now
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
Vaccine 101
Honoring Black History
The Value of Home
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
McKee picks Sabina Matos for RI lieutenant gov.
Video
Top Stories
‘Trail of destruction’: Warwick woman sentenced to 5 years in theft from godmother’s law firm
Video
Meet the finalists: Gov. McKee’s top picks for RI lieutenant governor
Video
Mental health calls to police grew 92% from 2018 to 2020 in Providence
Video
RI infections growing fastest among 10- to 14-year-olds in recent weeks
Video
Sports
NCAA Basketball
NFL Draft
Double OT
Masters Report
Patriots: New England Nation
Bruins
Celtics
Red Sox
Hometown Hero
High School
Team of the Week
Providence Bruins
College
High School Football
Top Stories
High court sympathetic to college athletes in NCAA dispute
Video
Top Stories
Classical sweeps Tolman, PCD tops Mt. Pleasant in girls volleyball
Video
Bruins rally for 5-4 shootout win over Devils
Bill Koch joins Yianni Kourakis to preview the 2021 Red Sox
Video
NFL owners approve 17-game regular season, 3 preseason games
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
Top Stories
Newsmakers 3/26/2021: RIPEC’s DiBiase on RI stimulus funds; week in review
Video
Top Stories
Relief for RI: A Target 12 Investigators exclusive
Video
Newsmakers 3/19/2021: Gov. Dan McKee
Video
The Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Michael Russo?
Video
Special Report: Happily Ever After
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Tips for Tax Day
Video
Top Stories
Fun happenings at Roger Williams Park Zoo!
Video
Understanding and battling burnout
Video
In the Kitchen: Veggie Hot & Sour Soup
Video
Remarkable Women finalist: Alexis Meyer
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Who To Know
Nesi’s Notes
12 Gives Back
Cold Case Cards
Black History
Remarkable Women
Small But Strong
Pandemic Pass or Fail
Opioid Crisis
Rescue a Pet
Video Game News
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Protected: 12 on 12: Student Setbacks & Successes
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password: