12 News/Roger Williams University Poll – October 2022

Rhode Island Voters

Jump to results: RI 2nd District | RI Governor | McKee favorability | Kalus favorability | Direction of Rhode Island | Top Issues | Biden v. Trump

Methodology: Fleming & Associates of Cumberland, Rhode Island, conducted the survey of 402 likely Rhode Island general election voters on behalf of WPRI 12 and Roger Williams University. Additional interviews were conducted to generate the subsample of 254 likely voters in Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District.

The cellphone (90%) and landline (10%) interview poll was conducted Thursday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 2, with registered voters who said they were very likely (88%), somewhat likely (9%) or 50-50 (4%) to vote in the general election on Nov. 8.

The survey has an overall margin of sampling error of plus or minus approximately 4.9 percentage points, but the margin of error is slightly lower (approximately 4.0 percentage points) for responses selected by very high or very low percentages of the total sample.

For the subsample of 254 voters in the 2nd Congressional District, the survey has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus approximately 6.2 percentage points, but the margin of error is slightly lower (approximately 5.2 percentage points) for responses selected by very high or very low percentages of the total sample.

Credit: Graphics by Eli Sherman | Page Design by Shaun Towne