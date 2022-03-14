PROVIDENCE, R.I. — In their ongoing efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among the community, the Providence Public School District (PPSD) is partnering with the United Way of Rhode Island to host a Spanish-language call center.

Four Spanish-speaking physicians will be available Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to answer questions over the phone on COVID-19 vaccination, treatments and effects.

Anyone who has a question can get it answered by calling 211.

As of last month, only 34% of Providence students were vaccinated. The district plans to host three more vaccination clinics this month at William D’Abate Elementary School.

Acting Superintendent Javier Montañez told 12 News that answering questions about COVID-19 in Spanish is important because of the rampant misinformation targeting the Hispanic community.

“Especially in our Spanish communities, there’s a lot of misconception or misunderstanding or misinformation, and I want my community to have the information and the resources that they need to make an educated decision as they move forward, especially with the COVID-19,” he said Monday.

Story continues below.

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos said some people are unable to take time off to visit a doctor and get their questions answered, so this event gives them a chance to quickly access a physician over the phone.

”This is a great opportunity for them to have access to a doctor right in the community, in the neighborhood, that they can come and talk to and get those questions answered,” Matos said.

The low vaccination rates in the community prompted PPSD to keep the mask mandate in place, even after the statewide mandate was lifted March 4. Montañez said the district is having conversations about the future of the mandate, but no decisions have been made yet. The decision will take into account vaccination and COVID-19 positivity.

The physicians who will take calls at Tuesday’s event are:

Dr. Pablo Rodriguez, Associate Professor Emeritus, Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University

Dr. Katrina Byrd, Adult and Pediatric Infectious Disease Fellow, Lifespan/Brown University

Dr. Teresa Jeraldo, Adolescent Medicine, Santiago Medical Group

Dr. Martha Sánchez, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University

The doctors will be joined by Matos, Montañez, and R.I. Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.

The physicians will not give individual medical advice. Callers are instructed to reach out to their primary care provider for diagnoses.