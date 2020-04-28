Raimondo, RIDE Commissioner host forum in Spanish amid COVID-19 crisis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Island’s Latino community has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic – making up more than 43% of the state’s cases.

That’s why Gov. Gina Raimondo and Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green hosted a forum Tuesday geared toward the Latino community. Infante-Green answered questions in Spanish, while Raimondo’s responses were translated in real-time.

Providence City Council President Sabina Matos tells Eyewitness News she was pleased with the conversation and said many of her constituents’ questions were answered.

“A lot of the questions were very specific to the Latino community and I was glad to see [Raimondo] could take the time to answer them directly,” Matos said.

Luisa Murrillo with Progreso Latino said she’s also happy with the initiative, adding that she only wishes it had happened sooner.

“I hope that these types of events continue, especially since it looks like we’re going to be addressing this pandemic for a long time to come,” Murrillo said. “This event this evening was done in response to the alarming rates – we hope that we will continue to have these types of events to let them know that there is hope and our governor is being responsive.”

