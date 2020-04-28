Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: It’s Good News!
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Raimondo, RIDE Commissioner host forum in Spanish amid COVID-19 crisis

12 Informa

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Island’s Latino community has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic – making up more than 43% of the state’s cases.

That’s why Gov. Gina Raimondo and Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green hosted a forum Tuesday geared toward the Latino community. Infante-Green answered questions in Spanish, while Raimondo’s responses were translated in real-time.

Providence City Council President Sabina Matos tells Eyewitness News she was pleased with the conversation and said many of her constituents’ questions were answered.

“A lot of the questions were very specific to the Latino community and I was glad to see [Raimondo] could take the time to answer them directly,” Matos said.

Luisa Murrillo with Progreso Latino said she’s also happy with the initiative, adding that she only wishes it had happened sooner.

“I hope that these types of events continue, especially since it looks like we’re going to be addressing this pandemic for a long time to come,” Murrillo said. “This event this evening was done in response to the alarming rates – we hope that we will continue to have these types of events to let them know that there is hope and our governor is being responsive.”

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More Información de coronavirus en español

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com