PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Island's Latino community has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic - making up more than 43% of the state's cases.

That's why Gov. Gina Raimondo and Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green hosted a forum Tuesday geared toward the Latino community. Infante-Green answered questions in Spanish, while Raimondo's responses were translated in real-time.