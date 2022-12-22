Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
62°
Sign Up
Providence
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
NEWS
Local News
Crime
Missing Persons
Politics
RI Special Election for Congress
Politics from The Hill
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Meet The Team
ReportIt!
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Automotive News
Press Releases
Get 12 News App Notifications
Email Newsletters & Alerts
Top Stories
Embattled Cranston ex-councilman arrested again
Video
Top Stories
El Niño arrives early: What it means for our weather
Video
Portion of Route 6 to close this weekend in Providence
Video
Smoky haze blanketing US, Canada could last into …
Video
Pat Robertson dies at 93
Video
WEATHER
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Closings and Delays
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Hurricane Tracking
Pinpoint Traffic
Live Cameras
Flight Tracker
Power Outages
Solar Report
Sky Drone 12
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Watch 12 News Newscasts
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cameras
TV Schedule
Street Stories
Cold Cases
Small But Strong
Community Focus
Special Reports
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Autism Redefined
The War on Alzheimer’s: The Battle Continues
Lighting the Way
Sharks
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
The Rhode Show
Who To Know
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
TARGET 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Eli Sherman
Sarah Guernelli
Alexandra Leslie
Kate Wilkinson
Special Reports
Nesi’s Notes
Pulse of Providence
Recalls And Warnings
Inside the Mafia
Tracking COVID Cash
Top Stories
Embattled Cranston ex-councilman arrested again
Video
Top Stories
Prov. city councilor fined $3K over campaign cash
AG: McKee must release secret email on Philly trip
Video
Doubts grow about ‘Superman’ building project
Video
RI sues landlord after 5 children lead poisoned
Video
SPORTS
High School
Hometown Hero
Team of the Week
College
PC Hoops
Boston Celtics
Boston Red Sox
Indy 500
Revolution Soccer
Providence Bruins
Boston Bruins
Patriots: New England Nation
Friday Night Blitz
LIV Golf
Sports Illustrated Headlines
Top Stories
Lincoln stuns No. 1 seed Barrington, punches ticket …
Video
Top Stories
LaSalle boys volleyball cruises to state championship
Video
Twomey wins pitchers duel, K’s 13 to push Pilgrim …
Video
Gulls, Waves open 2023 season, headlined by local …
Video
Lionel Messi says he’s joining Major League Soccer
LOCAL PROGRAMS
The Rhode Show
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Recovery TV
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
On Air
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
Top Stories
6/2/2023: Political roundtable
Video
Top Stories
12 News has expanded on Saturday mornings
Video
Newsmakers 5/18/2023: Neil Steinberg
Video
Newsmakers 5/12/2023: Aaron Regunberg
Video
Mom’s Cooking: Hulk Muffins with Shannon
Video
THE RHODE SHOW
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Rhode Show Channels
Rhody Deals
Remarkable Women
Contests & Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Start your new career with First Student
Video
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Focaccia Sandwich
Video
Top Stories
Eye on RI: free family fun
Video
East Bay Regional Coalition discusses their Mental …
Don Winslow discusses his new book “City of Dreams”
Video
Learn more about pet behavior and enrichment with …
Video
JOBS
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
WPRI 12 Internships
MORE
Signup for Alerts & Email News
Mom’s Cooking
COVID-19
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Contests
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
Remarkable Women
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Comunidad
12 Informa – Comunidad 6/14/23
Top Comunidad Headlines
Quick Links
VER PROGRAMAS COMPLETOS
ENTREVISTAS
NOTICIAS DE LA SEMANA
COMUNIDAD
12 Informa: Ver Programas Completos
12 Informa – Programa Completo 6/14/23: Dr. Pablo …
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Stories Trending Now
Embattled Cranston ex-councilman arrested again
1 dead, 5 injured after car crashes into Smithfield …
Weather Alert: Another Air Quality Alert Today
Air Quality Alert Again Today
Portion of Route 6 to close this weekend in Providence
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
4K pounds of ‘ghost gear’ removed from Narragansett …
Some of New England’s peach crop damaged in frigid …
Newport Tower shines bright on Winter Solstice
View All Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Taco Bell launches vegan option of an iconic item
Raising Cane’s to replace Pier 1 Imports in Seekonk
Starbucks brings newest coffee line to 11 more states
Apple will stop autocorrecting swear word to ‘ducking’
What is Grimace? McDonald’s once revealed the answer