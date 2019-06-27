Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning

Headlines

More Top Stories
Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats on WPRI.com

WATCH 12 Home Header

Watch 12 Video on WPRI.com

Latest Video

More Top Video

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Target 12

More Target 12 News

Call 12 For Action

More Call 12 For Action News

US & World

More US & World News

Sports

More Sports News

It's Good News

More It's Good News News

Community

More Community News

Visit Myrtle Beach – Sponsorship button

One flight away, relaxing beach day - Frontier Airlines

Local News Quicklinks Sidebar

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams

Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring
Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring: WPRI 12 employees give back to community