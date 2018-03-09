WEATHER ALERTS
Newsmakers
Tim White hosts in-depth interviews each week with Southern New England’s top politicians and others in the news.Read More »
Watch Executive Suite
Each weekend on FOX Providence and myRITV, Ted Nesi goes one-on-one with local business leaders.Read More »
Weekdays: Dan Yorke State of Mind
Dan Yorke asks the tough questions of movers and shakers, weekdays at 7:30 p.m. on myRITV, with an encore showing on FOX Providence at midnight.Read More »
Target 12
It's Good News
Child born with heart defect named Hasbro's 'Champion Child'
"She's a fighter. She's the strongest person I've ever seen in my life," Paige Alston's father said.Read More » Providence
Attleboro firefighters reunite with baby they delivered in ambulance
The two firefighters who helped deliver baby girl in the back of an ambulance last week were able to reunite with the family for the first time since the baby was born.Read More » SE Mass
Providence isn't the first city sued over traffic cameras. How other…
From a tiny village in Ohio to Chicago, there have been multiple winning lawsuits against traffic camera systems.Read More » Local News
5 things to know about how Facebook grabs and uses your data
A quick guide to all of the info Facebook has on you and what you can do about it.Read More » Local News
RI set to introduce 'Real ID' program by December 2018
Real ID is set to be coming to Rhode Island near the end of this year or January 2019.Read More » West Bay
